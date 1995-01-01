BGN - Bulgarian Lev

The Bulgarian Lev is the currency of Bulgaria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Bulgarian Lev rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bulgarian Lev
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Stotinki
|Minor unit symbol
|стотинки
|Top BGN conversion
|BGN to USD
|Top BGN chart
|BGN to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Kint (masc), Kinta (fem)
|Coins
|Freq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
|Central bank
|Bulgarian National Bank
|Users
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BGN email updatesGet BGN rates on my phoneGet a BGN currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07325
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1.18047
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.610
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26694
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.904852
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36968
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173.449
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.665770
|▼