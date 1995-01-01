IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

The Indonesian Rupiah is the currency of Indonesia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Indonesian Rupiah rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Indonesian Rupiah
|Symbol
|Rp
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
|Minor unit symbol
|Sen (obsolete)
|Top IDR conversion
|IDR to USD
|Top IDR chart
|IDR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Republic of Indonesia
|Users
Indonesia, East Timor
Indonesia, East Timor
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to IDR email updatesGet IDR rates on my phoneGet a IDR currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07452
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18042
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.435
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26838
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903792
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36783
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173.465
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666671
|▼