IDR - Rupia indonésia

The Rupia indonésia is the currency of Indonésia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia indonésia exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Rupia indonésia rates and a currency converter.

Rupia indonésia Stats

NameRupia indonésia
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Rupia indonésia Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonésia, Timor Leste

