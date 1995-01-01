idr
IDR - 印尼盾

The 印尼盾 is the currency of 印尼. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 印尼盾 exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find 印尼盾 rates and a currency converter.

印尼盾 Stats

Name印尼盾
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

印尼盾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
印尼, 東帝汶

