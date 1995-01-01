idr
IDR - インドネシアルピア

The インドネシアルピア is the currency of インドネシア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular インドネシアルピア exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find インドネシアルピア rates and a currency converter.

インドネシアルピア Stats

Nameインドネシアルピア
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

インドネシアルピア Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
インドネシア, 東ティモール

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07325
GBP / EUR1.18026
USD / JPY161.580
GBP / USD1.26671
USD / CHF0.904551
USD / CAD1.36949
EUR / JPY173.415
AUD / USD0.665892

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%