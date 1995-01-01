IDR - Indonesische roepia

idr
The Indonesische roepia is the currency of Indonesië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesische roepia exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Indonesische roepia rates and a currency converter.

Indonesische roepia Stats

NameIndonesische roepia
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Indonesische roepia Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonesië, Oost-Timor

