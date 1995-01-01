IDR - Roupie indonésienne

The Roupie indonésienne is the currency of Indonésie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie indonésienne exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Roupie indonésienne rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Roupie indonésienne
|Symbol
|Rp
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
|Minor unit symbol
|Sen (obsolete)
|Top IDR conversion
|IDR to USD
|Top IDR chart
|IDR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Republic of Indonesia
|Users
Indonésie, Timor oriental
