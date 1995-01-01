idr
IDR - Roupie indonésienne

The Roupie indonésienne is the currency of Indonésie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie indonésienne exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Roupie indonésienne rates and a currency converter.

Roupie indonésienne Stats

NameRoupie indonésienne
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Roupie indonésienne Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonésie, Timor oriental

