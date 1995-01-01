idr
IDR - Rupia indonesiana

The Rupia indonesiana is the currency of Indonesia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia indonesiana exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Rupia indonesiana rates and a currency converter.

Rupia indonesiana Stats

NameRupia indonesiana
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Rupia indonesiana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonesia, Timor Est

