IDR - Indonesiska rupier

The Indonesiska rupier is the currency of Indonesien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesiska rupier exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Indonesiska rupier rates and a currency converter.

Indonesiska rupier Stats

NameIndonesiska rupier
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

Indonesiska rupier Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
Indonesien, Östtimor

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07465
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903918
USD / CAD1,36760
EUR / JPY173,512
AUD / USD0,666906

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %