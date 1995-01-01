IDR - Indonesiska rupier

The Indonesiska rupier is the currency of Indonesien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesiska rupier exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find Indonesiska rupier rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Indonesiska rupier
|Symbol
|Rp
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
|Minor unit symbol
|Sen (obsolete)
|Top IDR conversion
|IDR to USD
|Top IDR chart
|IDR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Republic of Indonesia
|Users
Indonesien, Östtimor
