IDR - الروبية الأندونيسية

The الروبية الأندونيسية is the currency of إندونيسيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبية الأندونيسية exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find الروبية الأندونيسية rates and a currency converter.

الروبية الأندونيسية Stats

Nameالروبية الأندونيسية
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

الروبية الأندونيسية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
إندونيسيا, تيمور الشرقية

