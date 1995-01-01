IDR - 印度尼西亚卢比

The 印度尼西亚卢比 is the currency of 印度尼西亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 印度尼西亚卢比 exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR , and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find 印度尼西亚卢比 rates and a currency converter.