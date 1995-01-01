idr
IDR - 印度尼西亚卢比

The 印度尼西亚卢比 is the currency of 印度尼西亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 印度尼西亚卢比 exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesia Rupiah is IDR, and the currency symbol is Rp. Below, you'll find 印度尼西亚卢比 rates and a currency converter.

印度尼西亚卢比 Stats

Name印度尼西亚卢比
SymbolRp
Minor unit1/100 = Sen (obsolete)
Minor unit symbolSen (obsolete)
Top IDR conversionIDR to USD
Top IDR chartIDR to USD chart

印度尼西亚卢比 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Rp100, Rp200, Rp500
Rarely used: Rp50, Rp1000
Bank notesFreq used: Rp1000, Rp2000, Rp5000, Rp10000, Rp20000, Rp50000, Rp100000
Central bankCentral Bank of Republic of Indonesia
Users
印度尼西亚, 东帝汶

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.425
GBP / USD1.26883
USD / CHF0.903674
USD / CAD1.36736
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666999

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%