LRD - Liberian Dollar

The Liberian Dollar is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Liberian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Liberian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top LRD conversion
|LRD to USD
|Top LRD chart
|LRD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Liberia
|Users
Liberia
Liberia
