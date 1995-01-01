fjd
FJD - Fijian Dollar

The Fijian Dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fijian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Fijian Dollar Stats

NameFijian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Fijian Dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiji

