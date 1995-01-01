FJD - Fiji-dollar

The Fiji-dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiji-dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fiji-dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Fiji-dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top FJD conversion
|FJD to USD
|Top FJD chart
|FJD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Fiji
Fiji
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business