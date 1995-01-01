fjd
FJD - Fiji-dollar

The Fiji-dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiji-dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fiji-dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Fiji-dollar Stats

NameFiji-dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Fiji-dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiji

Why are you interested in FJD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07352
GBP / EUR1,18076
USD / JPY161,531
GBP / USD1,26757
USD / CHF0,904740
USD / CAD1,36945
EUR / JPY173,407
AUD / USD0,665752

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %