FJD - Fiji-dollar

The Fiji-dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiji-dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fiji-dollar rates and a currency converter.

Fiji-dollar Stats

NameFiji-dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Fiji-dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiji

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07341
GBP / EUR1.18041
USD / JPY161.550
GBP / USD1.26706
USD / CHF0.904501
USD / CAD1.36894
EUR / JPY173.409
AUD / USD0.666109

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%