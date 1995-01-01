FJD - Dollaro delle Figi

The Dollaro delle Figi is the currency of Figi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Figi exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Figi rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollaro delle Figi
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top FJD conversion
|FJD to USD
|Top FJD chart
|FJD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Figi
Figi
