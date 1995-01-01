fjd
FJD - Dollaro delle Figi

The Dollaro delle Figi is the currency of Figi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Figi exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Figi rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollaro delle Figi Stats

NameDollaro delle Figi
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Dollaro delle Figi Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Figi

Why are you interested in FJD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,443
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903987
USD / CAD1,36782
EUR / JPY173,483
AUD / USD0,666777

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%