fjd
FJD - Dollar de Fidji

The Dollar de Fidji is the currency of Fidji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar de Fidji exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar de Fidji rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar de Fidji Stats

NameDollar de Fidji
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Dollar de Fidji Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fidji

Why are you interested in FJD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903719
USD / CAD1,36712
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666993

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %