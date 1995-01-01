fjd
FJD - 斐濟元

The 斐濟元 is the currency of 斐濟. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斐濟元 exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 斐濟元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

斐濟元 Stats

Name斐濟元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

斐濟元 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
斐濟

Why are you interested in FJD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07409
GBP / EUR1.18058
USD / JPY161.484
GBP / USD1.26805
USD / CHF0.904380
USD / CAD1.36815
EUR / JPY173.448
AUD / USD0.666553

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%