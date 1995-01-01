fjd
FJD - الدولار الفيجي

The الدولار الفيجي is the currency of فيجي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الفيجي exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الفيجي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الفيجي Stats

Nameالدولار الفيجي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

الدولار الفيجي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
فيجي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٨٥
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٩
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٠١
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٨٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٠٢
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٦٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜