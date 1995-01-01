fjd
FJD - Dólar fijiano

The Dólar fijiano is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar fijiano exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar fijiano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar fijiano Stats

NameDólar fijiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Dólar fijiano Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiji

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18017
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26810
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36783
EUR / JPY173,464
AUD / USD0,666700

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%