FJD - フィジードル

The フィジードル is the currency of フィジー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular フィジードル exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find フィジードル rates and a currency converter.

フィジードル Stats

Nameフィジードル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

フィジードル Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
フィジー

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.427
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903969
USD / CAD1.36789
EUR / JPY173.469
AUD / USD0.666767

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%