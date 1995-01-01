FJD - Dólar fiyiano

The Dólar fiyiano is the currency of Fiyi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar fiyiano exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar fiyiano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar fiyiano
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top FJD conversion
|FJD to USD
|Top FJD chart
|FJD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Fiyi
