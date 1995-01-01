fjd
FJD - Dólar fiyiano

The Dólar fiyiano is the currency of Fiyi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar fiyiano exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar fiyiano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar fiyiano Stats

NameDólar fiyiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Dólar fiyiano Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fiyi

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26860
USD / CHF0,903902
USD / CAD1,36757
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666829

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %