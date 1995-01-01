fjd
FJD - 斐济元

The 斐济元 is the currency of 斐济. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斐济元 exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 斐济元 rates and a currency converter.

斐济元 Stats

Name斐济元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

斐济元 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
斐济

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07453
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.428
GBP / USD1.26827
USD / CHF0.903760
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.459
AUD / USD0.666632

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%