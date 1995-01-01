The 斐济元 is the currency of 斐济. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斐济元 exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 斐济元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|斐济元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top FJD conversion
|FJD to USD
|Top FJD chart
|FJD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
斐济
斐济
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to FJD email updatesGet FJD rates on my phoneGet a FJD currency data API for my business