FJD - Fidschi-Dollar

The Fidschi-Dollar is the currency of Fidschi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fidschi-Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fidschi-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Fidschi-Dollar Stats

NameFidschi-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top FJD conversionFJD to USD
Top FJD chartFJD to USD chart

Fidschi-Dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Users
Fidschi

