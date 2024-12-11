Spot transfers for global payments

Simplified spot transfers for global payment needs

Our spot transfers offer a fast and reliable way to handle cross-border payments. Xe has helped thousands of businesses pay overseas contractors, settle invoices, and manage large international transactions. Our Forex (FX) spot transfers ensure your business runs smoothly.

Sign in and send Check our rates
Foreign exchange in 130+ currencies

Send FX spot transfers to over 190+ countries

With support for over 130+ currencies and access to 190+ countries, Xe’s spot transfers are perfect for one-time payments, settling invoices, investing overseas, and more. For decades, we’ve helped thousands of businesses send spot transfers worldwide.

Make an FX spot transfer with Xe

Need to make a cross-border spot payment? Sign up for a free business account, get a quote with transparent fees, add your destination and recipient details, and fund your transfer!

Create an account

Sign up for a free account in under 5 minutes. All you need is your email address to get started.

Get a quote

Select your destination country and how much you want to send. We'll give you a quote with estimated costs.

Add your recipient

Add your recipient's payment information. You’ll need details like their name and address.

Verify your identity

We need to know you’re really you! To verify your business, we may ask for additional documentation.

Fund your payment

Which payment method best meets your needs? Select direct debit or wire transfer to fund your FX spot transfer.

Track your transfer

From start to completion, follow the status of your payment in real-time through your Xe account.

Transparent rates for spot transfer

Transparent rates for FX spot money transfers

Xe offers the best exchange rates for your FX spot transfers. All fees are clearly displayed upfront, so you know exactly what you’re paying before confirming your business transfer. Our spot rates are always competitive.

Create a business account

Flexible payment options to fund your business's spot transfers

Xe offers multiple ways to fund your international payments, tailored to your region and needs:

Direct debit (ACH/EFT)

Ideal for smaller payments, this option allows businesses in the U.S. (ACH) and Canada (EFT) to authorize one-time debits from their bank accounts. Delivery times typically take 1-5 business days.

Learn more

Wire transfer

Perfect for larger payments, wire transfers let you send up to $15 million per day with zero transfer fees. Funds usually reach Xe within 2 business days and are delivered within 24 hours of receipt.

Learn more
Fast global money transfers

Enjoy fast delivery for FX spot global payments

For payments made via Direct Debit (ACH/EFT), delivery typically occurs within 1-5 business days. Wire transfers with Xe are even faster: funds often reach Xe within 2 business days, and recipients receive the money within 24 hours after Xe processes the transfer.

Track your global money transfers

Real-time FX spot transfer tracking

You can track the progress of your FX spot transfer in our transaction dashboard. You'll always know when your payment is received, processed, and delivered, giving you confidence in the transaction.

Make a business payment

Ready to make an FX spot transfer with Xe?

Xe’s FX spot transfers are designed to make international business payments easy, secure, and efficient. With competitive exchange rates and fast delivery speeds, Xe meets all your global business needs.

Get my business started

Region