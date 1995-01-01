lkr
LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

The Sri Lankan Rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri Lankan Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sri Lankan Rupee Stats

NameSri Lankan Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Sri Lankan Rupee Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

Why are you interested in LKR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LKR email updatesGet LKR rates on my phoneGet a LKR currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07452
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.429
GBP / USD1.26847
USD / CHF0.903798
USD / CAD1.36789
EUR / JPY173.458
AUD / USD0.666673

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%