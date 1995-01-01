ggp
GGP - Guernsey Pound

The Guernsey Pound is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernsey Pound rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guernsey Pound Stats

NameGuernsey Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Guernsey Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Why are you interested in GGP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18060
USD / JPY161.450
GBP / USD1.26866
USD / CHF0.903942
USD / CAD1.36754
EUR / JPY173.492
AUD / USD0.666924

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%