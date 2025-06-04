ZAR - South African Rand
South African Rand er valutaen til South Africa. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære South African Rand vekslingskursen er ZAR til USD kursen. Valutakoden for South Africa Rand er ZAR, og valutasymbolet er R. Nedenfor finner du South African Rand kurser og en valutaomregner.
As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.
South African Rand statistikk
|Navn
|South African Rand
|Symbol
|R
|Underenhet
|1/100 = Cent
|Underenhet symbol
|c
|Topp ZAR konvertering
|ZAR til USD
|Topp ZAR diagram
|ZAR til USD diagram
South African Rand profil
|Mynter
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
|Sedler
|Freq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
|Sentralbank
|South African Reserve Bank
|Brukere
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia
