The world's most trusted Currency Data API

With 30+ years of FX and currency experience, our Currency Data API provides real-time, accurate, and reliable currency exchange data for hundreds of worldwide currencies. Our rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and central banks.
Real-time, accurate, and reliable data for 220+ world currencies
Xe’s Currency Data API is integrated with over 100 highly reputable global sources. This allows us to offer the most accurate and up-to-date data. We dynamically detect and filter out any errors, providing you with a currency API and data you can rely on.
Simple and quick implementation
Our Currency Data API is built for developers. We make it easy to plug-in to your existing software. You'll receive SDKs for Java, NodeJS, PHP, and Python.
Currency conversion tools and rates
Gain more than just live data. XECD offers historical rates, monthly averages, currency volatility and the ability to add customizable margin on rates.
220+ currencies, metals, and cryptos
Our Currency Data API offers hundreds of worldwide currencies, precious metals, selected cryptocurrencies, and accurate central bank rates.
Accurate, reliable, and up-to-date rates
See updated rates as often as every 60 seconds. With our currency blender, Xe ensures our Currency Data API has the most accurate global rates.
A powerful and scalable Currency Data API
Xe's Currency Data API is used by thousands of businesses, from SME's to Fortune 500 companies across all industries. With our FX currency converter API, you'll get guaranteed availability, scalable volumes and responses within milliseconds. Easily integrate it with your current software, including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Sage, SAP and more.
Extensive API documentation
Our detailed currency API documentation is packed with simple instructions and code examples for easy implementation.
Non-Technical Quick Start Guide - Test-drive our API with your free trial
Technical Specification PDF - Powerful JSON API built for developers
Xe Currency Data Swagger - Access the client and server side SDK
Our API GitHub Repository - Get the most out of our currency data API
Select your package
Xe's Currency Data API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs. Select the frequency of rate updates and the number of API rate requests per month.
If the plans below do not meet your needs, contact us.
Lite
$799 per year10,000 Request/moRate frequency Daily ratesSelect nowEntities Permitted1Add-onLive rates (minutely)$400/ yrAdd-onAlternative source rate$200/ yr
Intermediate
$1,799 per year50,000 Request/moRate frequency Hourly & Daily ratesSelect nowEntities PermittedUp to 5Add-onLive rates (minutely)$700/ yrAdd-onAlternative source rate$350/ yr
Prime
$4,499 per year150,000 Request/moRate frequency 15 min, Hourly & Daily ratesSelect nowEntities PermittedUp to 10Add-onLive rates (minutely)$1,500/ yrAdd-onAlternative source rate$500/ yr
Enterprise
CustomCustom Request/moRate frequency Live (minutely) + All frequenciesContact usEntities PermittedUnlimitedAdd-onAlternative source rateCustom/ yr
All packages include these core features
- 170+ currencies & precious metals
- Historical data back to 1998
- Xe's Proprietary Rate Blender
- Central Bank Rates
- Account Management Dashboard
- Time-Frame Queries
- Currency Volatility
- Email & phone support
Partner with us
We are looking for software vendors, IT professional services, and referral partners to partner with us and leverage our API to create innovative products and services.
Partnering with Xe Currency Data offers robust infrastructure, well documented API, redistribution opportunities, co-branding and referral program opportunities.
ISVs
Our API is a great solution for independent software vendors looking to integrate currency exchange rate data into products. Use XECD to access live rates, historical data, and more. This improves your products and provide more value to your customers.
IT Professional Services
XECD is easy to use, but some businesses may need help with integration, customization, and other technical aspects. By partnering with us, you can offer your clients a comprehensive solution that includes our API and your expertise.
Referrals
Join our referral program for additional revenue opportunities. Earn a commission on every successful referral you send our way. We also offer co-branding opportunities, which let you promote our products and services under your brand.
Currency Data API FAQ
Xe's Currency Data API is a developer-friendly tool that provides real-time , accurate exchange rate data for 220+ currencies from over 100+ global sources. Implement XECD to get access to historical rates, monthly averages, currency volatility.
Our Currency Data API is an API that you can rely on, pulling rates from over 100 financial sources and central banks. We detect and filter out any errors, and update the exchange rate data as often as every 60 seconds for the most up-to-date information.
Additional features can vary depending on your package. All XECD APIs have:
Real-time and historical exchange rates
Monthly averages
Currency volatility data
Time-frame queries
Customizable margin and pricing features
To make the integration process as simple as possible for you, Xe provides SDKs in Java, NodeJS, PHP, and Python. We also provide extensive API documentation like a non-technical quick start guide, technical specification PDF, and GitHub repository.
Xe’s API is scalable and can be integrated with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. Depending on your package, the Currency Data API works with ERPs, CRMs, and SaaS applications.
Yes! Xe offers a free trial so you can explore the API's capabilities and see how it fits into your software environment. Try it for yourself, commitment-free, before selecting a package.