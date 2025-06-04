NZD - New Zealand Dollar
New Zealand Dollar er valutaen til New Zealand. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære New Zealand Dollar vekslingskursen er NZD til USD kursen. Valutakoden for New Zealand Dollar er NZD, og valutasymbolet er $. Nedenfor finner du New Zealand Dollar kurser og en valutaomregner.
Introduced in 1840, the New Zealand Pound was the first official currency of New Zealand. Until that point, both British and Australian coins circulated in New Zealand, and continued to do so until 1897. The Pound banknotes were produced by the six different trading banks until 1924, when a single uniform design was implemented. A decade later, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was established.
The idea of decimalization was first raised in 1933, but was not put into place until 1967, when the New Zealand Dollar replaced the New Zealand Pound. There was much public discussion over what the new currency would be called, with ideas such as 'kiwi' and 'zeal' being proposed, but in the end, the term 'dollar' was chosen. The New Zealand Dollar was initially pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 1.62 USD to 1 NZD. The peg rate changed multiple times until 1985, when the currency began to freely float in the market. In 1999, a new design for the New Zealand Dollar was released in an attempt to modernize, with the new bills being made of polymer. Since 2006, there have been no coins under the value of five cents and the value of cash transactions are rounded.
New Zealand Dollar statistikk
|Navn
|New Zealand Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Underenhet
|1/100 = Cent
|Underenhet symbol
|c
|Topp NZD konvertering
|NZD til USD
|Topp NZD diagram
|NZD til USD diagram
New Zealand Dollar profil
|Mynter
|Freq used: 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Sedler
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Sentralbank
|Reserve Bank of New Zealand
|Brukere
New Zealand, Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands, Tokelau
New Zealand, Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands, Tokelau
Hvorfor er du interessert i NZD?
Jeg vil...Sende en billig pengeoverføring til USASende en billig pengeoverføring til StorbritanniaSende en billig pengeoverføring til CanadaSende en billig pengeoverføring til AustraliaSende en billig pengeoverføring til New ZealandAbonner på NZD e-postoppdateringerFå NZD kurser på min telefonFå en NZD valutadata API for min bedrift