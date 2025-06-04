chf
CHF - Swiss Franc

Swiss Franc er valutaen til Switzerland. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Swiss Franc vekslingskursen er CHF til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Switzerland Franc er CHF, og valutasymbolet er CHF. Nedenfor finner du Swiss Franc kurser og en valutaomregner.

chf
CHFSveitsisk franc

Importance of the Swiss Franc
The Swiss Franc has a reputation for being a safe haven or hard currency; it is often purchased during financial uncertainty due to its reliability and stability. Regularly used as a global reserve currency, the Swiss Franc is the sixth most traded currency in the world. All CHF banknotes feature the four national languages of Switzerland: Germany, Romansh, French, and Italian.

Brief History of Swiss Franc
Prior to the Helvetic Republic, over 860 different coins circulated in Switzerland. In 1798, the Franc currency was introduced and used until 1803 along with a number of foreign currencies. During this time, there was a complex currency system comprising over 8,000 different coins and banknotes in circulation. Under the Federal Coinage Act, all currencies were replaced by the Swiss Franc, which was introduced at par with the French Franc in 1850. Switzerland adopted the gold standard in 1865 as a member of the Latin Monetary Union, legally maintaining it until 2000.

Swiss Franc statistikk

NavnSwiss Franc
SymbolCHF
Underenhet1/100 = Rappen
Underenhet symbolRp.
Topp CHF konverteringCHF til USD
Topp CHF diagramCHF til USD diagram

Swiss Franc profil

KallenavnStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
MynterFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
SedlerFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
SentralbankSwiss National Bank
Brukere
Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

Direkte valutakurser

ValutaKursEndring
EUR / USD1.15936
GBP / EUR1.14140
USD / JPY156.459
GBP / USD1.32329
USD / CHF0.804355
USD / CAD1.40395
EUR / JPY181.391
AUD / USD0.651874

Sentralbankrenter

ValutaRente
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%