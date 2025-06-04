pkr
PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Pakistani Rupee er valutaen til Pakistan. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Pakistani Rupee vekslingskursen er PKR til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Pakistan Rupee er PKR, og valutasymbolet er ₨. Nedenfor finner du Pakistani Rupee kurser og en valutaomregner.

PKRPakistansk rupee

Currency in British India
Much of the monetary history of Pakistan is shared with that of India, as Pakistan was part of India up until 1947. In 1825, British India adopted a silver standard system based on the Rupee and was used until the late 20th century. Although India was a colony of Britain, it never accepted the Sterling Pound. In 1866, financial establishments collapsed and control of paper money was shifted to the British government, with the presidency banks being dismantled a year later. That same year, the Victoria Portrait series of notes was issued in honor of Queen Victoria, and remained in use for approximately 50 years.

The Pakistani Rupee Post-Independence
When Pakistan became independent in 1947, Indian Rupees with a Pakistan stamp were used as a temporary currency. One year later, in1948, the Pakistani Rupee was introduced keeping its peg to the British Pound. In 1961, the Pakistani Rupee was decimalized, and the annas subunits were replaced with the paise. The Pakistani Rupee changed to a managed float regime in 1982.

Pakistani Rupee statistikk

NavnPakistani Rupee
Symbol
Underenhet1/100 = Paisa
Underenhet symbolPaisa
Topp PKR konverteringPKR til USD
Topp PKR diagramPKR til USD diagram

Pakistani Rupee profil

MynterFreq used: ₨1, ₨2, ₨5
SedlerFreq used: ₨10, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨20
SentralbankState Bank of Pakistan
Brukere
Pakistan

