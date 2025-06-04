NOK - Norwegian Krone
Norwegian Krone er valutaen til Norway. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Norwegian Krone vekslingskursen er NOK til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Norway Krone er NOK, og valutasymbolet er kr. Nedenfor finner du Norwegian Krone kurser og en valutaomregner.
The Rigsdaler was used as the main form of currency in Norway until 1816. During this time, Danish currency also circulated in Norway, as the two countries were in a political union. In 1816, the modern central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, was established and the monetary unit was changed to Speciedaler. The currency got devalued in 1830 and was then pegged to silver on a fixed basis. In 1875, Norway joined the Scandinavian Monetary Union (SMU) and adopted the Krone as its official currency. The union lasted until 1914, though all the countries kept their respective currencies afterwards. The Norwegian Krone moved on and off of a gold standard and was also pegged to a number of different currencies at various rates.
- 1916-1920, 1928-1931: The Krone is put on a gold standard
- 1931: The currency is fixed to the British Pound at a rate of 19.9 Kroner to 1 Pound
- 1939: It is re-pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 4.4. Kroner to 1 Dollar
- 1940: Under German occupation, it is re-pegged to the Reichsmark at a rate of 1 Krone to 0.6 Reichsmark
- 1945: The peg is switched to the Pound, this time at a rate of 20 Kroner to 1 Pound
- 1949: The Krone’s peg changes to the US Dollar at a rate of 7.142 NOK to 1 USD
- 1971: The Norwegian Krone begins to float freely in the market
- 1978: The NOK is then linked to a basket of currencies
- 1992: The currency is let to float freely in the market
Norwegian Krone statistikk
|Navn
|Norwegian Krone
|Symbol
|kr
|Underenhet
|1/100 = øre
|Underenhet symbol
|øre
|Topp NOK konvertering
|NOK til USD
|Topp NOK diagram
|NOK til USD diagram
Norwegian Krone profil
|Mynter
|Freq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr20
|Sedler
|Freq used: kr50, kr100, kr200, kr500, kr1000
|Sentralbank
|Norges Bank
|Brukere
Norway, Bouvet Island, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Queen Maud Land, Peter I Island
