Mexican Peso er valutaen til Mexico. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Mexican Peso vekslingskursen er MXN til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Mexico Peso er MXN, og valutasymbolet er $. Nedenfor finner du Mexican Peso kurser og en valutaomregner.

As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).

Mexican Peso statistikk

NavnMexican Peso
Symbol$
Underenhet1/100 = Cent
Underenhet symbolCent
Topp MXN konverteringMXN til USD
Topp MXN diagramMXN til USD diagram

Mexican Peso profil

Kallenavnlana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
MynterFreq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
SedlerFreq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
SentralbankBank of Mexico
Brukere
Mexico

Direkte valutakurser

ValutaKursEndring
EUR / USD1.15969
GBP / EUR1.14160
USD / JPY156.430
GBP / USD1.32390
USD / CHF0.804036
USD / CAD1.40362
EUR / JPY181.410
AUD / USD0.652027

Sentralbankrenter

ValutaRente
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%