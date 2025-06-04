HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
Hong Kong Dollar er valutaen til Hong Kong. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Hong Kong Dollar vekslingskursen er HKD til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Hong Kong Dollar er HKD, og valutasymbolet er $. Nedenfor finner du Hong Kong Dollar kurser og en valutaomregner.
During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.
In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.
Hong Kong Dollar statistikk
|Navn
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Symbol
|HK$
|Underenhet
|1/100 = Cent
|Underenhet symbol
|Cent
|Topp HKD konvertering
|HKD til USD
|Topp HKD diagram
|HKD til USD diagram
Hong Kong Dollar profil
|Sedler
|Freq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
|Sentralbank
|Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|Brukere
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
