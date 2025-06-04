EGP - Egyptian Pound
Egyptian Pound er valutaen til Egypt. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Egyptian Pound vekslingskursen er EGP til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Egypt Pound er EGP, og valutasymbolet er £. Nedenfor finner du Egyptian Pound kurser og en valutaomregner.
Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.
In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.
Egyptian Pound statistikk
|Navn
|Egyptian Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Underenhet
|1/100 = Piastre
|Underenhet symbol
|Pt
|Topp EGP konvertering
|EGP til USD
|Topp EGP diagram
|EGP til USD diagram
Egyptian Pound profil
|Mynter
|Freq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
|Sedler
|Freq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
|Sentralbank
|Central Bank of Egypt
|Brukere
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Egypt, Gaza Strip
