ZAR - South African Rand
South African Rand on South Africa valuutta. Valuuttaluokituksemme osoittavat, että suosituin South African Rand -valuuttakurssi on ZAR → USD. South Africa Rand ISO-valuuttatunnus on ZAR, ja valuuttasymboli on R. Alta löydät South African Rand kurssit ja valuuttalaskurin.
As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.
South African Rand tilastot
|Nimi
|South African Rand
|Symboli
|R
|Pienin yksikkö
|1/100 = Cent
|Pienen yksikön symboli
|c
|Suosituin ZAR muunnos
|ZAR → USD
|Suosituin ZAR kaavio
|ZAR → USD kaavio
South African Rand profiili
|Kolikot
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
|Setelit
|Freq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
|Keskuspankki
|South African Reserve Bank
|Käyttäjät
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia
