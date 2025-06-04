zar
ZAR - South African Rand

South African Rand on South Africa valuutta. Valuuttaluokituksemme osoittavat, että suosituin South African Rand -valuuttakurssi on ZAR → USD. South Africa Rand ISO-valuuttatunnus on ZAR, ja valuuttasymboli on R. Alta löydät South African Rand kurssit ja valuuttalaskurin.

Valitse valuutta

zar
ZAREtelä-Afrikan randi

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

South African Rand tilastot

NimiSouth African Rand
SymboliR
Pienin yksikkö1/100 = Cent
Pienen yksikön symbolic
Suosituin ZAR muunnosZAR → USD
Suosituin ZAR kaavioZAR → USD kaavio

South African Rand profiili

KolikotFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
SetelitFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
KeskuspankkiSouth African Reserve Bank
Käyttäjät
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia

Miksi olet kiinnostunut valuutasta ZAR?

Haluan...

Lähettää edullisen rahansiirron YhdysvaltoihinLähettää edullisen rahansiirron Yhdistyneeseen kuningaskuntaanLähettää edullisen rahansiirron KanadaanLähettää edullisen rahansiirron AustraliaanLähettää edullisen rahansiirron Uuteen-SeelantiinTilaa ZAR sähköpostipäivityksetHanki ZAR kurssit puhelimeeniHanki ZAR valuuttadata API yritykselleni

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.15949
GBP / EUR1.14165
USD / JPY156.458
GBP / USD1.32373
USD / CHF0.804391
USD / CAD1.40405
EUR / JPY181.412
AUD / USD0.651732

Keskuspankkien korot

ValuuttaKorko
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%