EUR - Euro

The central bank in Europe is called the European Central Bank (ECB). Currently, 17 EU member states have adopted the Euro. It is the second-most traded currency on the forex market, after the US Dollar, and also a major global reserve currency. Other common names for the Euro include Yoyo (Irish English), Leru (Spanish), and Ege (Finnish).

Introduction of the Euro

On January 1, 1999, the Euro (EUR) was introduced as an account currency, replacing the European Currency Unit at par. The European Currency Unit was a theoretical basket of currencies rather than a physical currency in and of itself. Initially, eleven of the countries in the European Economic and Monetary Union replaced their own currencies with the Euro: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Greece followed suit in 2001, Slovenia in 2007, Malta and Cyprus in 2008, Slovakia in 2009 and Latvia in 2014.

Use of the Euro outside the EU

A number of sovereign states that are not part of the European Union have since adopted the Euro, including the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco, the Republic of San Marino, and the Vatican City. The Euro is also used in many territories, departments, and sovereign states of Euro-zone countries, such as the Azores, Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Europa Island, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Juan de Nova, the Madeira Islands, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint-Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, to name just a few. The Euro is used as a trading currency in Cuba, North Korea, and Syria and several currencies are pegged to it.



Value of Obsolete National Currencies

Euro bank notes and coins began circulating in 2002 with old notes and coins gradually being withdrawn from circulation. The precise dates that each old currency ceased being legal tender and their official fixed rates are shown in the table below.





Legacy(Old) Currency Conversion from EUR Obsolete ATS Austria, Schilling 1 EUR = 13.7603 ATS 28-Feb-2002 BEF Belgium, Franc 1 EUR = 40.3399 BEF 28-Feb-2002 CYP Cyprus, Pound 1 EUR = 0.58527 CYP 31-Jan-2008 DEM Germany, Deutsche Mark 1 EUR = 1.95583 DEM 28-Feb-2002 EEK Estonia, Kroon 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK 15-Jan-2011 ESP Spain, Peseta 1 EUR = 166.386 ESP 28-Feb-2002 FIM Finland, Markka 1 EUR = 5.94573 FIM 31-Jan-2008 FRF France, Franc 1 EUR = 6.55957 FRF 17-Feb-2002 GRD Greece, Drachma 1 EUR = 340.750 GRD 28-Feb-2002 HRK Croatia, Kuna 1 EUR = 7.53450 HRK 1-Jan-2023 IEP Ireland, Pound 1 EUR = 0.78756 IEP 9-Feb-2002 ITL Italy, Lira 1 EUR = 1936.27 ITL 28-Feb-2002 LTL Lithuania, Litas 1 EUR = 3.45280 LTL 15-Jan-2015 LUF Luxembourg, Franc 1 EUR = 40.3399 LUF 28-Feb-2002 LVL Latvia, Lats 1 EUR = 0.70280 LVL 15-Jan-2014 MTL Malta, Lira 1 EUR = 0.42930 MTL 31-Jan-2008 NLG Netherlands, Guilder (Florin) 1 EUR = 2.20371 NLG 28-Jan-2008 PTE Portugal, Escudo 1 EUR = 200.482 PTE 28-Feb-2002 SIT Slovenia, Tolar 1 EUR = 239.640 SIT 14-Jan-2007 SKK Slovakia, Koruna 1 EUR = 30.1260 SKK 17-Jan-2009

The XE Currency Converter supports the above obsolete currencies; to make a conversion, type the name of the currency in the search box. Some old currencies are still physically convertible at special locations. For details, refer to the official ECB site listed in the Relevant Links section below.

Spelling and Capitalization

The official spelling of the EUR currency unit is "euro", with a lower case "e"; however, the common industry practice is to spell it "Euro", with a capital "E". Many languages have different official spellings for the Euro, which also may or may not coincide with general use. Additionally, there are various nicknames for the currency including, Ege (Finnish), Pavo (Spanish), and Euráče (Slovak).

