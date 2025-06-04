HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
Hong Kong Dollar on Hong Kong valuutta. Valuuttaluokituksemme osoittavat, että suosituin Hong Kong Dollar -valuuttakurssi on HKD → USD. Hong Kong Dollar ISO-valuuttatunnus on HKD, ja valuuttasymboli on $. Alta löydät Hong Kong Dollar kurssit ja valuuttalaskurin.
During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.
In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.
Hong Kong Dollar tilastot
|Nimi
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Symboli
|HK$
|Pienin yksikkö
|1/100 = Cent
|Pienen yksikön symboli
|Cent
|Suosituin HKD muunnos
|HKD → USD
|Suosituin HKD kaavio
|HKD → USD kaavio
Hong Kong Dollar profiili
|Setelit
|Freq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
|Keskuspankki
|Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|Käyttäjät
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
