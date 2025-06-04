hkd
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Hong Kong Dollar on Hong Kong valuutta. Valuuttaluokituksemme osoittavat, että suosituin Hong Kong Dollar -valuuttakurssi on HKD → USD. Hong Kong Dollar ISO-valuuttatunnus on HKD, ja valuuttasymboli on $. Alta löydät Hong Kong Dollar kurssit ja valuuttalaskurin.

HKDHongkongin dollari

During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.

In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.

Hong Kong Dollar tilastot

NimiHong Kong Dollar
SymboliHK$
Pienin yksikkö1/100 = Cent
Pienen yksikön symboliCent
Suosituin HKD muunnosHKD → USD
Suosituin HKD kaavioHKD → USD kaavio

Hong Kong Dollar profiili

SetelitFreq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
KeskuspankkiHong Kong Monetary Authority
Käyttäjät
Hong Kong

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.15948
GBP / EUR1.14156
USD / JPY156.456
GBP / USD1.32362
USD / CHF0.804213
USD / CAD1.40402
EUR / JPY181.408
AUD / USD0.651797

Keskuspankkien korot

ValuuttaKorko
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%