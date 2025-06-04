zar
South African Rand jest walutą South Africa. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany South African Rand jest kurs z ZAR na USD. Kod waluty dla South Africa Rand to ZAR, a symbolem waluty jest R. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy South African Rand i przelicznik walut.

ZARrand południowoafrykański

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

Statystyki South African Rand

NazwaSouth African Rand
SymbolR
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = Cent
Symbol mniejszej jednostkic
Najlepsza konwersja ZARZAR na USD
Najlepszy wykres ZARWykres ZAR na USD

Profil South African Rand

MonetyFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
BanknotyFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Bank centralnySouth African Reserve Bank
Użytkownicy
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia

