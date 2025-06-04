CHF - Swiss Franc
Swiss Franc jest walutą Switzerland. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Swiss Franc jest kurs z CHF na USD. Kod waluty dla Switzerland Franc to CHF, a symbolem waluty jest CHF. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Swiss Franc i przelicznik walut.
Importance of the Swiss Franc
The Swiss Franc has a reputation for being a safe haven or hard currency; it is often purchased during financial uncertainty due to its reliability and stability. Regularly used as a global reserve currency, the Swiss Franc is the sixth most traded currency in the world. All CHF banknotes feature the four national languages of Switzerland: Germany, Romansh, French, and Italian.
Brief History of Swiss Franc
Prior to the Helvetic Republic, over 860 different coins circulated in Switzerland. In 1798, the Franc currency was introduced and used until 1803 along with a number of foreign currencies. During this time, there was a complex currency system comprising over 8,000 different coins and banknotes in circulation. Under the Federal Coinage Act, all currencies were replaced by the Swiss Franc, which was introduced at par with the French Franc in 1850. Switzerland adopted the gold standard in 1865 as a member of the Latin Monetary Union, legally maintaining it until 2000.
Statystyki Swiss Franc
|Nazwa
|Swiss Franc
|Symbol
|CHF
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = Rappen
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|Rp.
|Najlepsza konwersja CHF
|CHF na USD
|Najlepszy wykres CHF
|Wykres CHF na USD
Profil Swiss Franc
|Przezwiska
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Monety
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Banknoty
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Bank centralny
|Swiss National Bank
|Użytkownicy
Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
Dlaczego interesuje Cię CHF?
Chcę...Wysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Stanów ZjednoczonychWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Wielkiej BrytaniiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do KanadyWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do AustraliiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Nowej ZelandiiZasubskrybować aktualizacje e-mail dotyczące CHFOtrzymywać kursy CHF na mój telefonUzyskać interfejs API danych walutowych CHF dla mojej firmy