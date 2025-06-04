Najnowsze wpisy

Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - December 2025

Xe Corporate

December 4, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What Are Limit Orders and How Can They Protect Your Budget?

Xe Corporate

December 4, 2025 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Simplify International Freight Payments and Manage FX Risk with Xe

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Opening a Business Bank Account in the U.S.

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Australian Travel Businesses, and Corporate Teams - Can Better Manage FX Risk in 2025

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 4 min read

Showing 5 of 1113

Money Transfer

Whatever your reasons for sending money overseas, we want to help make your transfer experience as seamless as possible.
Spend less, invest the rest

10 Reasons to Send Money Home This Holiday Season With Xe

Xe Consumer

December 1, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Support Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa: What Happened, How to Help, and How to Send Money Safely

Xe Consumer

October 30, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Diwali 2025: Traditions, Stories, and Celebrating with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 17, 2025 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Make a Wire Transfer with Truist

Xe Consumer

October 16, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Does a Wire Transfer with Xe Work?

Xe Consumer

October 15, 2025 - 7 min read

Showing 5 of 145

Personal Finance

What’s your goal for your bank account? Here’s where you can find the guides to planning your financial future.
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Type the Euro Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac

Xe Consumer

April 24, 2025 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Type the British Pound Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac

Xe Consumer

April 24, 2025 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

UK-based FX Firm Argentex Suspends Trading Amid Liquidity Crisis

Xe Corporate

April 22, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Type the Dollar Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac

Xe Consumer

April 22, 2025 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Buy a Rental Property Abroad: Steps, Tips, and Best locations

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2024 - 11 min read

Showing 5 of 34

Travel

Make your next trip an easy and enjoyable one by brushing up on our tips to make your international travels go smoothly.
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2023 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to save money on your next European trip

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19

Xe Consumer

July 30, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Destination Wedding Planning: How to Plan, Execute, and Stay on Budget

Xe Consumer Europe

July 12, 2019 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Cosmetic Surgery Procedures Abroad - An Essentials Guide

Xe Consumer

July 1, 2019 - 6 min read

Showing 5 of 11

Life Abroad

Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to Germany: A Guide for Expats

Xe Consumer

September 2, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the Calling Code for Mexico? Calling Mexico

Xe Consumer

July 16, 2025 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to Canada: A Guide for Expats

Xe Consumer

July 1, 2025 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Open a U.S. Bank Account as an Expat

Xe Consumer

July 1, 2025 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Best Places to Live in America: 2025

Xe Consumer

July 1, 2025 - 5 min read

Showing 5 of 85

Relocating

Start strong in this new chapter of your life with everything you’ll need to know for a move overseas.
Spend less, invest the rest

How to plan for an international move

Xe Consumer North America

June 28, 2021 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family

Xe Consumer North America

June 17, 2021 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered

Xe Consumer North America

May 25, 2021 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Repatriation 2021: your guide to moving back home during a pandemic

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Moving to New Zealand: the Xe guide for expats

Xe Consumer APAC

November 5, 2020 - 8 min read

Showing 5 of 13

Studying Abroad

No need to let stress get in the way of your studies. We’ve got all the information for you to enjoy your time abroad.
Spend less, invest the rest

Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to pay international school costs

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad

Xe Consumer

November 26, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What is the best way to send money to international students?

Xe Consumer

October 15, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Best Ways to Budget When Studying Abroad

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 5 min read

Showing 5 of 8

Business

Navigate your business’s foreign exchange needs with ease with our guides to corporate money transfer and FX.
Spend less, invest the rest

What Are Limit Orders and How Can They Protect Your Budget?

Xe Corporate

December 4, 2025 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Australian Travel Businesses, and Corporate Teams - Can Better Manage FX Risk in 2025

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Opening a Business Bank Account in the U.S.

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Simplify International Freight Payments and Manage FX Risk with Xe

Xe Corporate

December 2, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What Is an IBAN? A Simple Guide to International Bank Account Numbers

Xe Corporate

November 28, 2025 - 9 min read

Showing 5 of 119

Currency Data

News about Xe's Currency Data API.
Spend less, invest the rest

What is crypto currency and how does it work?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Central bank rates

Currency Data Team

May 17, 2022 - 1 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Cryptocurrencies

Currency Data Team

May 6, 2022 - 1 min read

Showing 3 of 3

Currency News

The markets are always moving. Here’s where you can get the latest updates on the status of major global currencies.
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - December 2025

Xe Corporate

December 4, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - November 2025

Xe Corporate

November 5, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - October 2025

Xe Corporate

October 2, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - September 2025

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - August 2025

Xe Corporate

August 7, 2025 - 4 min read

Showing 5 of 633

Xe News

From new products and services to company announcements, here’s what’s new at Xe.
Spend less, invest the rest

Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

December 20, 2021 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

July 12, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 - 2 min read

Showing 5 of 63