TWD - Taiwan New Dollar
Taiwan New Dollar jest walutą Taiwan. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Taiwan New Dollar jest kurs z TWD na USD. Kod waluty dla Taiwan New Dollar to TWD, a symbolem waluty jest NT$. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Taiwan New Dollar i przelicznik walut.
Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.
Statystyki Taiwan New Dollar
|Nazwa
|Taiwan New Dollar
|Symbol
|NT$
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/10 = Jiao
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|角
|Najlepsza konwersja TWD
|TWD na USD
|Najlepszy wykres TWD
|Wykres TWD na USD
Profil Taiwan New Dollar
|Przezwiska
|kuài, máo, Taibi
|Monety
|Freq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
|Banknoty
|Freq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
|Bank centralny
|Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
|Użytkownicy
Taiwan
Taiwan
