twd
TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Taiwan New Dollar jest walutą Taiwan. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Taiwan New Dollar jest kurs z TWD na USD. Kod waluty dla Taiwan New Dollar to TWD, a symbolem waluty jest NT$. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Taiwan New Dollar i przelicznik walut.

Wybierz walutę

twd
TWDnowy dolar tajwański

Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.

Statystyki Taiwan New Dollar

NazwaTaiwan New Dollar
SymbolNT$
Mniejsza jednostka1/10 = Jiao
Symbol mniejszej jednostki
Najlepsza konwersja TWDTWD na USD
Najlepszy wykres TWDWykres TWD na USD

Profil Taiwan New Dollar

Przezwiskakuài, máo, Taibi
MonetyFreq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
BanknotyFreq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
Bank centralnyCentral Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Użytkownicy
Taiwan

Dlaczego interesuje Cię TWD?

Chcę...

Wysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Stanów ZjednoczonychWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Wielkiej BrytaniiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do KanadyWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do AustraliiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Nowej ZelandiiZasubskrybować aktualizacje e-mail dotyczące TWDOtrzymywać kursy TWD na mój telefonUzyskać interfejs API danych walutowych TWD dla mojej firmy

Aktualne kursy walut

WalutaKursZmiana
EUR / USD1.15955
GBP / EUR1.14150
USD / JPY156.464
GBP / USD1.32362
USD / CHF0.804400
USD / CAD1.40389
EUR / JPY181.427
AUD / USD0.651790

Stopy banków centralnych

WalutaStopa procentowa
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%