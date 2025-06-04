pkr
PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Pakistani Rupee jest walutą Pakistan. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Pakistani Rupee jest kurs z PKR na USD. Kod waluty dla Pakistan Rupee to PKR, a symbolem waluty jest ₨. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Pakistani Rupee i przelicznik walut.

Wybierz walutę

pkr
PKRrupia pakistańska

Currency in British India
Much of the monetary history of Pakistan is shared with that of India, as Pakistan was part of India up until 1947. In 1825, British India adopted a silver standard system based on the Rupee and was used until the late 20th century. Although India was a colony of Britain, it never accepted the Sterling Pound. In 1866, financial establishments collapsed and control of paper money was shifted to the British government, with the presidency banks being dismantled a year later. That same year, the Victoria Portrait series of notes was issued in honor of Queen Victoria, and remained in use for approximately 50 years.

The Pakistani Rupee Post-Independence
When Pakistan became independent in 1947, Indian Rupees with a Pakistan stamp were used as a temporary currency. One year later, in1948, the Pakistani Rupee was introduced keeping its peg to the British Pound. In 1961, the Pakistani Rupee was decimalized, and the annas subunits were replaced with the paise. The Pakistani Rupee changed to a managed float regime in 1982.

Statystyki Pakistani Rupee

NazwaPakistani Rupee
Symbol
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = Paisa
Symbol mniejszej jednostkiPaisa
Najlepsza konwersja PKRPKR na USD
Najlepszy wykres PKRWykres PKR na USD

Profil Pakistani Rupee

MonetyFreq used: ₨1, ₨2, ₨5
BanknotyFreq used: ₨10, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨20
Bank centralnyState Bank of Pakistan
Użytkownicy
Pakistan

Dlaczego interesuje Cię PKR?

Chcę...

Wysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Stanów ZjednoczonychWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Wielkiej BrytaniiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do KanadyWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do AustraliiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Nowej ZelandiiZasubskrybować aktualizacje e-mail dotyczące PKROtrzymywać kursy PKR na mój telefonUzyskać interfejs API danych walutowych PKR dla mojej firmy

Aktualne kursy walut

WalutaKursZmiana
EUR / USD1.15937
GBP / EUR1.14166
USD / JPY156.450
GBP / USD1.32360
USD / CHF0.804427
USD / CAD1.40413
EUR / JPY181.383
AUD / USD0.651836

Stopy banków centralnych

WalutaStopa procentowa
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%