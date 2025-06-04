MXN - Mexican Peso
Mexican Peso jest walutą Mexico. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Mexican Peso jest kurs z MXN na USD. Kod waluty dla Mexico Peso to MXN, a symbolem waluty jest $. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Mexican Peso i przelicznik walut.
As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).
Statystyki Mexican Peso
|Nazwa
|Mexican Peso
|Symbol
|$
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = Cent
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|Cent
|Najlepsza konwersja MXN
|MXN na USD
|Najlepszy wykres MXN
|Wykres MXN na USD
Profil Mexican Peso
|Przezwiska
|lana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
|Monety
|Freq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
|Banknoty
|Freq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
|Bank centralny
|Bank of Mexico
|Użytkownicy
Mexico
Mexico
