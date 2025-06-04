hkd
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Hong Kong Dollar jest walutą Hong Kong. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Hong Kong Dollar jest kurs z HKD na USD. Kod waluty dla Hong Kong Dollar to HKD, a symbolem waluty jest $. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Hong Kong Dollar i przelicznik walut.

HKDdolar hongkoński

During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.

In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.

Statystyki Hong Kong Dollar

NazwaHong Kong Dollar
SymbolHK$
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = Cent
Symbol mniejszej jednostkiCent
Najlepsza konwersja HKDHKD na USD
Najlepszy wykres HKDWykres HKD na USD

Profil Hong Kong Dollar

BanknotyFreq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
Bank centralnyHong Kong Monetary Authority
Użytkownicy
Hong Kong

