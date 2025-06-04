HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
Hong Kong Dollar jest walutą Hong Kong. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Hong Kong Dollar jest kurs z HKD na USD. Kod waluty dla Hong Kong Dollar to HKD, a symbolem waluty jest $. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Hong Kong Dollar i przelicznik walut.
During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.
In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.
Statystyki Hong Kong Dollar
|Nazwa
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Symbol
|HK$
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = Cent
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|Cent
|Najlepsza konwersja HKD
|HKD na USD
|Najlepszy wykres HKD
|Wykres HKD na USD
Profil Hong Kong Dollar
|Banknoty
|Freq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
|Bank centralny
|Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|Użytkownicy
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Dlaczego interesuje Cię HKD?
