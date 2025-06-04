EGP - Egyptian Pound
Egyptian Pound jest walutą Egypt. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Egyptian Pound jest kurs z EGP na USD. Kod waluty dla Egypt Pound to EGP, a symbolem waluty jest £. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Egyptian Pound i przelicznik walut.
Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.
In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.
Statystyki Egyptian Pound
|Nazwa
|Egyptian Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = Piastre
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|Pt
|Najlepsza konwersja EGP
|EGP na USD
|Najlepszy wykres EGP
|Wykres EGP na USD
Profil Egyptian Pound
|Monety
|Freq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
|Banknoty
|Freq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
|Bank centralny
|Central Bank of Egypt
|Użytkownicy
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Dlaczego interesuje Cię EGP?
Chcę...Wysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Stanów ZjednoczonychWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Wielkiej BrytaniiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do KanadyWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do AustraliiWysłać tani przelew pieniężny do Nowej ZelandiiZasubskrybować aktualizacje e-mail dotyczące EGPOtrzymywać kursy EGP na mój telefonUzyskać interfejs API danych walutowych EGP dla mojej firmy