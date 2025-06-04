egp
EGP - Egyptian Pound

Egyptian Pound jest walutą Egypt. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Egyptian Pound jest kurs z EGP na USD. Kod waluty dla Egypt Pound to EGP, a symbolem waluty jest £. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Egyptian Pound i przelicznik walut.

EGPfunt egipski

Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.

In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.

Statystyki Egyptian Pound

NazwaEgyptian Pound
Symbol£
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = Piastre
Symbol mniejszej jednostkiPt
Najlepsza konwersja EGPEGP na USD
Najlepszy wykres EGPWykres EGP na USD

Profil Egyptian Pound

MonetyFreq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
BanknotyFreq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
Bank centralnyCentral Bank of Egypt
Użytkownicy
Egypt, Gaza Strip

