AED - Emirati Dirham
Emirati Dirham jest walutą United Arab Emirates. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Emirati Dirham jest kurs z AED na USD. Kod waluty dla United Arab Emirates Dirham to AED, a symbolem waluty jest د.إ. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Emirati Dirham i przelicznik walut.
In the early 20th century, the United Arab Emirates began using British Sovereign gold coins and Maria Theresa Thalers; other currencies, such as the Indian Rupee, also circulated within the country. In 1959, they adopted the Persian Gulf Rupee, issued by the central bank of India, at a value equal to the Indian Rupee.
The Indian Rupee devaluation of 1966 directly affected the value of the Gulf Rupee, so the UAE responded by introducing its own currency. They adopted the Saudi Riyal as an interim currency and that same year, they replaced it with the Qatar and Dubai Riyal at par. All the emirates - with the exception of Abu Dhabi, which used the Bahrain Dinar - used the Qatar and Dubai Riyal until 1973, when the United Arab Emirates Dirham was established. In 1978, the Dirham adopted a fixed exchange rate to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights. It was then re-pegged to the US Dollar in 1997 at a rate of 1 USD to 3.6725 AED.
Statystyki Emirati Dirham
|Nazwa
|Emirati Dirham
|Symbol
|د.إ
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = fils
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|فلس
|Najlepsza konwersja AED
|AED na USD
|Najlepszy wykres AED
|Wykres AED na USD
Profil Emirati Dirham
|Monety
|Freq used: فلس50, د.إ1
Rarely used: فلس25
|Banknoty
|Freq used: د.إ5, د.إ10, د.إ20, د.إ50, د.إ100, د.إ200, د.إ500
Rarely used: د.إ1000
|Bank centralny
|Central Bank of the UAE
|Użytkownicy
United Arab Emirates
