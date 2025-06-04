ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Zimbabwean Dollar er valutaen til Zimbabwe. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Zimbabwean Dollar vekslingskursen er ZWD til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Zimbabwe Dollar er ZWD , og valutasymbolet er Z$. Nedenfor finner du Zimbabwean Dollar kurser og en valutaomregner.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.