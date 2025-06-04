ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar
Zimbabwean Dollar er valutaen til Zimbabwe. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Zimbabwean Dollar vekslingskursen er ZWD til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Zimbabwe Dollar er ZWD, og valutasymbolet er Z$. Nedenfor finner du Zimbabwean Dollar kurser og en valutaomregner.
Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.
In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".
Zimbabwean Dollar statistikk
|Navn
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Symbol
|Z$
|Underenhet
|1/100 = Cent
|Underenhet symbol
|Cent
|Topp ZWD konvertering
|ZWD til USD
|Topp ZWD diagram
|ZWD til USD diagram
Zimbabwean Dollar profil
|Sedler
|Freq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
|Sentralbank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Brukere
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Hvorfor er du interessert i ZWD?
Jeg vil...Abonner på ZWD e-postoppdateringerFå ZWD kurser på min telefonFå en ZWD valutadata API for min bedrift