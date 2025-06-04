vef
VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Venezuelan Bolívar er valutaen til Venezuela. Våre valuta rangeringer viser at den mest populære Venezuelan Bolívar vekslingskursen er VEF til USD kursen. Valutakoden for Venezuela Bolívar er VEF, og valutasymbolet er Bs. Nedenfor finner du Venezuelan Bolívar kurser og en valutaomregner.

Notice: The Bolivar Fuerte has two official rates.

vef
VEFVenezuelansk bolívar (foreldet)

On May 2017, the government of Venezuela changed their multi-tier Venezuelan official exchange rate system, as announced by the government on March 2016.

"Essential" goods are exchanged at a fixed mid-market rate of 9.9875 VEF/USD. This rate is called the “DIPRO”. The Venezuelan government decides what "essential" goods qualify for this rate. They include imports for sectors related to food and medicine but also some oil sector companies.

Imports designated by the government as "non-essential" are subjected to a new system called “DICOM”, where the rate is intended to vary over time. On November 7th, 2017, the mid-market rate of the DICOM system was 3,340.819 VEF/USD. DICOM rates are published by the Venezuelan central bank under TIPO DE CAMBIO here: http://www.bcv.org.ve/ or here: https://www.dicom.gob.ve/

Due to the high rate of inflation in Venezuela over the last few years, there is a high demand in the market for US Dollars (USD). However, official access to US Dollars in Venezuela is limited, which has resulted in a third (unofficial) black market exchange rate valued at around 40,000 VEF/USD (November 2017). The black-market rate has increased rapidly over the last year (January 2016: 833, June 2016: 997, January 2017: 3164, June 2017: 6112).

The situation in Venezuela is evolving rapidly, and XE only carries the DIPRO rate on the website and in our apps.

Venezuelan Bolívar statistikk

NavnVenezuelan Bolívar
SymbolBs.
Underenhet1/100 = céntimo
Underenhet symbol¢
Topp VEF konverteringVEF til USD
Topp VEF diagramVEF til USD diagram

Venezuelan Bolívar profil

Kallenavnbolo(s), luca(s)
MynterFreq used: 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, Bs.1
Rarely used: 5¢, 1¢, 12.5¢
SedlerFreq used: Bs.2, Bs.5, Bs.10, Bs.20, Bs.50, Bs.100
SentralbankBanco Central de Venezuela
Brukere
Venezuela

